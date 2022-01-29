Cpwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $175,262,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Target by 34.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after purchasing an additional 536,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT opened at $217.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.