Cpwm LLC Decreases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cpwm LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $69.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.