Cpwm LLC Cuts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cpwm LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LIN opened at $314.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Linde plc has a one year low of $241.88 and a one year high of $352.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

