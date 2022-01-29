Cpwm LLC Buys 694 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $64.95 and a 52-week high of $91.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.63.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

