Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Declares — Dividend of $0.06

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) announced a — dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Covenant Logistics Group has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 344.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 54,148 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVLG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

