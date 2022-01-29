Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Declares — Dividend of $0.06

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) announced a — dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.
NASDAQ CVLG opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Covenant Logistics Group has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87.
Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CVLG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.
Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.
