Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Shares Down 6.5%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)’s stock price was down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60. Approximately 167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Country Garden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

