COTI (COTI) Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, COTI has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000808 BTC on major exchanges. COTI has a market cap of $269.19 million and approximately $42.07 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.20 or 0.06732747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00053437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,280.59 or 0.99773121 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003167 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COTI is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

