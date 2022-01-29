CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CSGP. Truist Financial raised their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.86.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 112.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.