Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. dropped their price objective on Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.32.

CRTX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,950,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,437. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.64. Cortexyme has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $121.98. The company has a market capitalization of $178.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.26.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Sell-side analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at $2,953,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cortexyme by 38.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 21.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

