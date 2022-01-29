Corning (NYSE:GLW) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.25.

GLW stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 82.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

