Cormark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL)

Cormark restated their buy rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$17.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASTL. Eight Capital reissued a buy rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Algoma Steel Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a C$17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at C$11.01 on Wednesday. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of C$10.13 and a 12 month high of C$17.27. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.47.

