CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CoreCard from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

CCRD stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $308.89 million, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.87. CoreCard has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $54.58.

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

