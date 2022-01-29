Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Trading Down 9.4%

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB) shares were down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 17,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$51.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.65.

Cordoba Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CDB)

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 147.23 square kilometers and has an additional 1,861.85 square kilometers of exploration licenses under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

