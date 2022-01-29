Contrasting Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) & Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Angel Oak Mortgage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $5.23 million 4.49 -$1.58 million $2.23 4.37 Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Angel Oak Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate 36.87% 28.41% 24.42% Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Blue Ridge Real Estate and Angel Oak Mortgage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 4 0 2.67

Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus target price of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 17.78%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Summary

Blue Ridge Real Estate beats Angel Oak Mortgage on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co. engages in real estate development and land sales. It operates through the following segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment consists of investment properties leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Minnesota, Louisiana and Texas, recreational club activities and services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment consists of land sales, land purchases, timbering operations, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and a real estate development division. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, PA.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

