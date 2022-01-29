Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTTAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.65. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

See Also: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.