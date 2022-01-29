Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Acquires $43,335.60 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 4,020 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,335.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 20,426 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $206,506.86.

On Thursday, January 20th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 13,504 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $143,547.52.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 17,844 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,681.72.

On Thursday, January 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 3,721 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,293.76.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $55,872.54.

On Monday, December 27th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 14,088 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $133,695.12.

Shares of CPSS stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.73. The stock has a market cap of $234.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $12.66.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $68.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

