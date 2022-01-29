Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,252,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 11,449,217 shares.The stock last traded at $175.98 and had previously closed at $178.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,748,000 after buying an additional 99,006 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,928,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,018,000 after buying an additional 84,323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,723,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,236,000 after buying an additional 160,934 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,585,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,468,000 after buying an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,304,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,616,000 after buying an additional 491,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

