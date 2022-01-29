Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,146 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after buying an additional 144,731 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCFT opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $467.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.10.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. The company had revenue of $144.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MCFT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

