Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 35.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,640,000 after buying an additional 581,586 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schneider National by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 463,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 89,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.37.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $429,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,036,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,830 over the last 90 days. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

