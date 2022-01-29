Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $352,000 Investment in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,502,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,162,000 after purchasing an additional 48,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 90.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 823,373 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTHX opened at $9.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $400.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.68. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $355,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital cut their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

