Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $472,000 Stake in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 432,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,371 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Surgalign were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRGA. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Surgalign during the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Surgalign by 75.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 144,550 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Surgalign during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Surgalign by 229.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 765,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 533,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Surgalign during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRGA opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.05. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 146.88%. The company had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SRGA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgalign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.79.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

