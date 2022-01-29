Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TransGlobe Energy were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,502,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 2,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransGlobe Energy stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. TransGlobe Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $214.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.85.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.92) to GBX 375 ($5.06) in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

