Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 30,870 Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 113,230.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.67. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $581.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.90 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

