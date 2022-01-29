Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $624.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.80 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $15.94.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.