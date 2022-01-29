CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $121.88, but opened at $129.20. CONMED shares last traded at $130.66, with a volume of 2,131 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Get CONMED alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In related news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total transaction of $1,396,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,929 shares of company stock valued at $8,186,418 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 553.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 250,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after acquiring an additional 212,368 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CONMED by 1,826.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 207,896 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,466,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,444,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,968,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.99.

CONMED Company Profile (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.