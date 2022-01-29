Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stake Boosted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $44,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Concentrix by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Concentrix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 1.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Concentrix by 6.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 5.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,892,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $190.92 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $105.42 and a 1-year high of $191.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion and a PE ratio of 24.83.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

