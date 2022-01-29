Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $410.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $363,527.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $29,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,818 shares of company stock valued at $490,173. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.