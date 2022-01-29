Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives $20.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on COMP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $1,177,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $89,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,900. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COMP stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,546. Compass has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

