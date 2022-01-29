Comparing Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) & On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF)

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and On Track Innovations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnachip Semiconductor $507.06 million 1.58 $344.96 million $1.49 11.56 On Track Innovations $12.74 million 0.26 -$6.13 million ($0.17) -0.26

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations. On Track Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnachip Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Magnachip Semiconductor and On Track Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnachip Semiconductor 0 2 3 0 2.60 On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.90%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnachip Semiconductor 13.75% 11.38% 8.22% On Track Innovations -79.61% -192.23% -39.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of On Track Innovations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Magnachip Semiconductor beats On Track Innovations on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions. The company was founded on February 15, 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

