Comparing Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) & Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

81.2% of Benefitfocus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Marqeta shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Benefitfocus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Benefitfocus and Marqeta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus 1 0 1 0 2.00 Marqeta 1 4 7 0 2.50

Benefitfocus presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.53%. Marqeta has a consensus price target of $22.90, suggesting a potential upside of 117.47%. Given Marqeta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marqeta is more favorable than Benefitfocus.

Profitability

This table compares Benefitfocus and Marqeta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus -12.14% N/A -3.76% Marqeta -31.31% -20.63% -12.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Benefitfocus and Marqeta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus $268.14 million 1.39 -$24.30 million ($1.16) -9.61 Marqeta $290.29 million 19.59 -$47.69 million N/A N/A

Benefitfocus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marqeta.

Summary

Benefitfocus beats Marqeta on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and has a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as, dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness. Its target market comprises of the Employers and Health Plans market segments. The Employers market segment includes the sale of technology solutions on an annually recurring or multi-year subscription basis. Employers use these solutions to streamline benefits processes and control costs, keep up with regulatory requirements, and offer a variety of benefit options to attract, retain, and motivate employees. The Health Plans market segment is involved in the sale of solutions on a subscription basis to health plans, enabling the expansion of the company’s overall footprint in the benefits marketplace by aggregating key constituents, including consumers, employers, and brokers. Health Plans, also known as health insurers, health insuran

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions. The company incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.