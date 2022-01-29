Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $107.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $885.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.33.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($22.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

