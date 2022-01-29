Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 38.2% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 62,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 17,409 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000.

BSKYU opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

