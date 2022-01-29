Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $390,000 Stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,679 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

WLL stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $79.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 2.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $401.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

