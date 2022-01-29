Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 181 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 142,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $600,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,135 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $179.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 15.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.89. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.83 and a fifty-two week high of $265.75.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.