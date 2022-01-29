Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $73.41

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.41 and traded as low as $67.79. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares last traded at $67.79, with a volume of 73 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.41.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

