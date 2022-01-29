Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.37. Comcast has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,555,079,000 after buying an additional 1,428,356 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

