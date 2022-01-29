Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Comcast has increased its dividend payment by 6.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Comcast has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comcast to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA opened at $49.72 on Friday. Comcast has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after buying an additional 1,428,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.