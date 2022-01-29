Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Shares Down 2.4%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK)’s share price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.52 and last traded at $30.66. 52,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 67,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.92.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $1.2869 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 12.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.