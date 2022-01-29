Collateral Pay Hits 1-Day Volume of $654.00 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $308,449.97 and $654.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0498 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00049156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.85 or 0.06785355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00055340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,649.04 or 0.99990998 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003196 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

