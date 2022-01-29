Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 833,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the quarter. Cognex accounts for about 12.8% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $66,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Cognex by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 33.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Cognex by 22.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cognex by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

CGNX opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.36. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

