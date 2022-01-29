Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Coeur Mining reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet cut Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 23,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 484,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 3.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDE opened at $4.47 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.50 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

