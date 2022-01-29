Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

Shares of NASDAQ CCB opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $564.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.98. Coastal Financial has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCB. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coastal Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 65.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 448.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

