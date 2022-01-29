Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 16.19%.
Shares of NASDAQ CCB opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $564.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.98. Coastal Financial has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCB. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coastal Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.
About Coastal Financial
Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
