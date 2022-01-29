CNX Resources Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. Truist Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

CNX stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 5.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 34.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 394,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.