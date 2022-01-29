Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE) Short Interest Down 84.1% in January

Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Clover Leaf Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,970,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Clover Leaf Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,964,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clover Leaf Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Clover Leaf Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,988,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clover Leaf Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Clover Leaf Capital alerts:

NASDAQ CLOE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 6,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. Clover Leaf Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Leaf Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Leaf Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.