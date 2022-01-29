Clicks Group (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Clicks Group (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLCGY opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68. Clicks Group has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $43.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3302 per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

Clicks Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the retail trade of healthcare products. It operates through the Retail and Distribution segments. The Retail segment comprises Clicks, health, beauty, and homeware retailer; Claire’s, retailer of jewellery and accessories; GNC, retailer of health and wellness products; Musica, retailer of entertainment-related merchandise; and The Body Shop, which offers toiletries, cosmetics, gifting and grooming, with stores in the Republic of South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, and Lesotho.

