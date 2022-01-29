Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearfield had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Shares of CLFD stock traded up $9.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.28. 702,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.64 million, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.03. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.85.

Get Clearfield alerts:

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $671,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $738,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,545 shares of company stock worth $1,727,424 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Clearfield by 375.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clearfield by 1,254.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Clearfield by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.