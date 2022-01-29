Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearfield had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.
Shares of CLFD stock traded up $9.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.28. 702,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.64 million, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.03. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.85.
In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $671,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $738,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,545 shares of company stock worth $1,727,424 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CLFD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.
See Also: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.