Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 234.5% from the December 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Clean Energy Technologies stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Clean Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Clean Energy Technologies
