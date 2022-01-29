Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,680 ($22.67) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($22.15) to GBX 1,635 ($22.06) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($22.92) to GBX 1,765 ($23.81) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.19) to GBX 1,900 ($25.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($25.09) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,604 ($21.64).

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,476.50 ($19.92) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 1,159.50 ($15.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.51). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,612.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,585.84.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

