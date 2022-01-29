Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ITM Power (LON:ITM)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.72) to GBX 300 ($4.05) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.32) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.09) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 410 ($5.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 532.63 ($7.19).

Get ITM Power alerts:

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at GBX 239.40 ($3.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 376.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 417.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.53. ITM Power has a one year low of GBX 228.20 ($3.08) and a one year high of GBX 680 ($9.17).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.