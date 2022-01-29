Citigroup Initiates Coverage on B3 S.A. – Brasil Bolsa Balcao (OTC:BOLSY)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of B3 S.A. – Brasil Bolsa Balcao (OTC:BOLSY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTC:BOLSY opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. B3 S.A. – Brasil Bolsa Balcao has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $7.31.

